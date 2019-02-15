Students give snacks to police for Valentine’s Day



Students in the fourth grade at Taylorsville Elementary School recently participated in a snack food drive to provide snacks for the officers of the Taylorsville Police Department.

Students of Mrs. Robinson and Mrs. Geiger’s class presented Captain Douglas Bowman and Officer Gordon Knight with two large crates of goodies to place at the department for all of the officer to partake of. Each made their own Valentine card to give to the officers. They wanted to express their sincere gratitude for what the department does in our community.