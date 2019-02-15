Survondelle Bonnie Fisher Treadway, 78, of Hiddenite, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019.

Mrs. Treadway was born September 13, 1941, the daughter of the late Howard Preston Fisher and Annie Greenway.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Charles Roache; two brothers, Clyde and Elmer Fisher; a sister, Georgia Shute; and several nephews and nieces.

Mrs. Treadway is survived by her husband, Michael Treadway; two daughters, Wanda F. Looney (David), and Linda Josey (Ricky); seven grandchildren, Langely, Dakota, Montana, Alan, Jaded, Dustin, and Daniel; four great-grandchildren, Adicyo, Brilynn, Arya, and River; three brothers, Leslie, Dennis and Everette Fisher; and two sisters, Shirley and Connie Fisher.

Arrangements will be made at a later date with the burial in the Chapman Cemetery, Stony Point.

