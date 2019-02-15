Timber sales workshop is Feb. 18

By LENNY ROGERS

County Extension Director

NC Cooperative Extension will host a timber sales workshop on Monday evening, February 18, 2019, beginning at 6:30 p.m. It will be held at the Alexander Extension Center – 376 1st Ave SW, Taylorsville.

The main speaker will be Robert Bardon, PhD, Forestry Extension Specialist, NC State Extension. Also on hand will be Joe Franklin and David Huffman from the NC Forest Service to answer questions as well. The workshop is free and open to the public.

Learning from experience can be very expensive when it comes to timber sales, many of which are once- or twice-in-a-lifetime occurrences. Years of growth and value are accumulated in a mature timber stand, and the combined annual income from all those years is frequently marketed in a single transaction. When and how you sell your timber can influence how much money you make, your overall financial plans, the cost of forest regeneration, and other management objectives. This presentation will explain how timber is sold, how markets can impact the sale, and give tips on seeking professional help. By using this information, you can make your next (or first) timber sale both a pleasant and a profitable experience.

Registration is required; register by contacting Julie Campbell at julie_campbell@ncsu.edu or 828-632-4451.