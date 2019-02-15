Varsity Cougars Split Senior Night contests with Spartans

ACHS Men close NWC schedule with 9-5 record

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central Varsity Basketball Teams closed the regular season with a doubleheader split against the South Caldwell Spartans on Friday, February 15, in Taylorsville.

The ACHS Men topped South Caldwell 53-37 in the varsity men’s game, avenging a loss to the Spartans earlier this season.

The win upped Alexander’s league record to 9-5. The team improved to 16-8 overall. The Cougars enter the post season tournament as the third seed in the NWC. ACHS will host a first round game against the sixth seed. The final tournament bracket will be released this weekend.

In Friday’s home win, Jem Lowrance and Lucas Walker scored 11 points each to lead the Cougars. Avery Raynor led South Caldwell with 13 points.

In varsity women’s play, Alexander made a later rally but came up on the short end of a 52-50 game versus the Lady Spartans.

The Lady Cougars closed the regular season with a 2-22 overall record and a 1-13 league mark. N

Lanie Hammer paced ACHS with a game-high 21 points. Teagan Pennell added 11 points for the Lady Cougars.

See more in the Wednesday, February 20 edition of the Taylorsville Times.