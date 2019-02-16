Billy Warren, 89, of Millersville Road, Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Mr. Warren was born November 28, 1929, in Alexander County, the son of the late Ross Warren and Bonnie Icenhour Warren.

He was a US Army veteran who served during the Korean Conflict. In his earlier years, he had worked for Southern Furniture building church pews, and also worked for the City of Hickory until his retirement. He was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church. Billy enjoyed running Beagles in field trials, and enjoyed hunting. He was a member of DAV Chapter 84 of Taylorsville.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Edna Icenhour and Edna Jolly; and two brothers, Jimmy Warren and Garland Warren.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Bonnie Jean Warren; three daughters, Martha Miller, Melissa Warren, and Elosie Stafford; three step-daughters, Brenda Hinson, Sandra Killian, and Barbara Breeden; two sons, Billy Warren, Jr. and James Warren; three step-sons, David Breeden, Harold Breeden, and Jack Breeden; a sister, Marie Stafford; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Robert Herron and Pastor Donnie Durham will officiate. Burial will follow in the Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery with full military honors accorded by DAV Chapter 84 of Taylorsville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

