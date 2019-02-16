Dorothy Elizabeth Gibbons, 99, of Wilkesboro, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Westwood Hills Nursing Ctr. in Wilkesboro.

Mrs. Gibbons was born on January 22, 1920, in Binghamton, New York, and was the daughter of Mabel Elliott and Howard B. Webb. She was married to Donald Meade Gibbons. Mrs. Gibbons was employed for 21 years as Deputy Town Clerk in the town of Fenton, New York. Mrs. Gibbons was a member of Fishing Creek Arbor Baptist Church in North Wilkesboro.

Survivors include two sons, M. Carl Gibbons and Mark D. Gibbons.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date.

