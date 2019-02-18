Dorothy Lamberth Gwaltney, 92, went to her heavenly home February 18, 2019 at Valley Nursing Center.

Mrs. Gwaltney was born July 26, 1926, in Wilkes County, the daughter of the late James Lamberth and Nora Bennett Lamberth.

In her younger years, she enjoyed spending time sewing, crocheting, and being a homemaker. She loved singing and gospel music. Her family was her pride and joy. She was a devoted Christian and loved her dog, Lady, her companion.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert “Bob” Gwaltney; six sisters, Marie, Vera, Ruth, Viola, Ethel, and Bonnie; and four brothers, Kenley, Gene, Bryant, and Pete.

Those left to honor and cherish her memory include her daughters, Darlene Mecimore and husband David of Wittenburg, and Marlene Reavis and husband Bill of Taylorsville; two grandsons, Michael Shannon Brewer and wife Kendra, and Josh Mecimore; a granddaughter, Jamie Smith and husband James; a great-granddaughter, Ella Smith; a brother, Jason Lamberth and wife Carol; and a number of special nieces and nephews.

The family would like to also thank all of her special caregivers, who showed her so much love at Valley Nursing Center.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at Country Side Baptist Church, 1233 River Hill Road, Statesville, NC 28625. Rev. James Smith will officiate. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home in Taylorsville.

Pallbearers include: Josh Mecimore, Michael Shannon Brewer, Bobby Parsons, Billy Karriker, Dale Christy, and Gary Gwaltney.

In addition to flowers, memorial donations may be given to: The Gideon’s International, Taylorsville Camp, PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

