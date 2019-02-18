Freezing rain forecast for area
The National Weather Service has possible freezing rain in the short term forecast for Taylorsville area, as follows:
Forecast for Monday, Feb. 18, through Wednesday, Feb. 20
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. East wind around 6 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Rain before 2am, then rain or freezing rain between 2am and 4am, then freezing rain after 4am. Low around 32. East northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no ice accumulation expected.
Wednesday: Freezing rain before 11am, then rain or freezing rain between 11am and noon, then rain after noon. High near 37. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected.
Wednesday Night: Rain likely before 7pm, then showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 35. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%.