Lee Huie Norman, 65, of Lincolnton, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County in Kannapolis.

He was born July 26, 1953, in Iredell County, to the late Cicero and Belvar “Jackie” Johnson Norman.

Those left to cherish his memory include a son, Stacy Norman of Newton; daughters, Tabatha James of Taylorsville, Tawana Norman of Taylorsville, Leah Cook of Lincolnton, and Shena Mitchell of Bethlehem; and sisters, Betty-Jane Bridges, Mary Gail Jarvis, and Nancy Brown.

A service to celebrate Lee’s life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Hamptonville. Rev. Beau Mills will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.

