Sleeting in Taylorsville

Sleet and light rain were observed in downtown Taylorsville on Tuesday, Feb. 19, about 4:30 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, a strong area of high pressure north of the region will bring cold air southward across the western Carolinas through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Returning moisture will produce a wintry mix of precipitation in some areas of the Blue Ridge mountains of western North Carolina this afternoon into the evening. This will begin to transition to freezing rain this evening, expanding to include portions of the South Carolina and Georgia mountains as well as the Interstate 40 corridor in the North Carolina Piedmont and foothills.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY EVENING TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY… Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph in the high elevations.

WHERE…The foothills and northern Piedmont of North Carolina plus Jackson, Haywood, and Madison Counties.

WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Wednesday.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slippery road conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at…1-800-267-8101. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using #nwsgsp.

NWS Forecast:

Tuesday night Rain and snow before 11pm, then rain or freezing rain between 11pm and 4am, then freezing rain after 4am. Low around 31. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Freezing rain before 11am, then rain or freezing rain likely between 11am and noon, then rain likely after noon. High near 37. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night Showers. Low around 36. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.