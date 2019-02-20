Betty Jo Bolick Dagenhart, 88, of Rink Dam Road, Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Carolina Caring in Newton.

Mrs. Dagenhart was born January 22, 1931, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Cecil Bolick and Lottie Eckard Bolick.

She had worked as a seamstress in the furniture industry and was a life-long member of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church. She loved to cook and to be outside doing yard work, washing cars and mowing the lawn.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Levi E. Dagenhart, three sisters, and two brothers.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her son, Stephen Dagenhart and wife Penny of Hickory; granddaughter, Mia Johnson and husband Billy of Claremont; grandson, Justin Dagenhart and wife Heather of Newton; and great-grandchildren, Dalton Johnson and fiancée Trisha Sigmon, Alexis Ibarra and husband Gaspar, Eddie Dagenhart, Jayce Johnson, and Savannah Dagenhart.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life service at 4 p.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church in the Bethlehem Community. Pastor Mike Stone will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to: Hospice of Catawba County, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658; or Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, (Bethlehem Community), 9379 NC Hwy 127, Hickory, NC 28601.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

