HELP WANTED

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

SMALL HANDS DAYCARE needs full-time daycare teacher, 21 years or older, HS Diploma or GED, $8.25 per hour. Call 704-585-6787.