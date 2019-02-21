Alden Eugene “Gene” Danner, Sr., 86, of Pilgrim Church Road, Hiddenite, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Mr. Danner was born September 22, 1932, in Cabarrus County, the son of the late Clarence Eugene Danner and Irma Brown Danner.

He was a US Air Force veteran, who served during the Korean Conflict, and was a faithful and active member of Rocky Springs Methodist Church. He enjoyed farming and was an aircraft and automotive mechanic, drilled wells, and also did carpentry work. He enjoyed playing the guitar and banjo, and woodworking.

Including his parents, and his step-mother, Clara Griffin Danner, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Rodgers Danner; a sister, Erma Jean James; and a brother, Clarence “Sonny” Danner.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include four sons, Al Danner and wife Dawn of Hickory, David Danner and wife Cheryl of Forest, Virginia, Steve Danner and wife Michele of Conover, and Michael Danner and wife Karen of Taylorsville; 10 grandchildren, Brittany, Trey, Kristin, Erica, Leah, Chelsea, Drew, Stephanie, Chandler, and Kacie; four great-grandchildren, Mason, Olivia, Calvin, and Charlotte; three nieces, Suzy, Ashley, and Amie; and a nephew, Johnny.

The funeral service will be at Noon, Monday, February 25, 2019 at Rocky Springs United Methodist Church. Pastor Jesse Clubb will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors accorded by DAV Chapter 84 of Taylorsville and Chapter 6 of Newton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: Rocky Springs United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

