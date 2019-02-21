Gage Alexander Begley, our little angel, went into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

He is survived by his mother, Summer Nicole Clark, and father, David Gage Begley of Burke County; grandmothers, Annette Miller and Barbara Abernethy; grandfathers, Clyde Miller, Billy Abernethy, Johnny Begley, and James Clark; great-grandfathers, James Alvin Clark, Jerry Helton, and Billy Ray Morgan; great-grandmothers, Judy Lynn Morgan and Debra Helton; uncles, Joshua Ray Begley, Justin Helton, and Clyde and Myles Miller; and aunt, Cherish Bounds.

There are no formal funeral arrangements planned at this time. Inurnment will be with the family.

