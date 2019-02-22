BJ Brewer, 80, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Valley Nursing Center.

BJ was born September 25, 1938, in Wilkes County, the son of the late Lenard Lynn Brewer and Flora Leigh Hood Brewer.

BJ was a beloved resident of Valley Nursing Home for over seven years, where he had become a friend to all who entered their doors. He always greeted everyone with a smile and a loud “Hello” that could be heard through the whole facility.

BJ worked in many jobs and traveled to various northern states in his younger years. But, his favorite job was working cutting timber and he often reminisced about those days.

BJ truly never met a stranger and talked about his “Buddies” all the time. Now he will be able to visit a lot of them and share “Old Times.” When his health permitted, he attended Poplar Springs Baptist Church.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Franklin Brewer.

Those left to cherish his memory include his friend and caregiver, Rita W. DeJarnette, and all his caregivers, friends, and staff at Valley Nursing Center. He will be missed by all who knew him.

The funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Clifton Hamm, another long time friend, will officiate. Burial will follow in the Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to: Adams Funeral Home, PO Box 937, Taylorsville, NC 28681 to help with final expenses.

