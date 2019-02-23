Aaron “Lawrence” Call, 70, of Wilkesboro, took his journey home to be with his Lord & Savior on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

He was born on February 26, 1948, in Wilkes County, the son of the late Everette and Louise Brown Call. During his career, Lawrence worked for Holly Farms and then later at Tyson Foods. He was a faithful member at Walnut Grove Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 52 years, Lynette Carol Keys Call of the home; son, Eric Call of Spruce Pine; and a sister, Betty Anderson of North Wilkesboro.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Walnut Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Sherrill Welborn and Rev. Jeff Byrd officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Rev. Barry Byrd and Rev. Mickey York handling the committal service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Walnut Grove Baptist Church – Music Department at 6165 NC Highway 16 S, Moravian Falls, NC 28654.

