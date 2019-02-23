Danny Ray Canter, 58, of Taylorsville, passed away on February 23, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born May 5, 1960, in Alexander County, to the late Homer Waitsel Canter and Lillian Lucille Wike Canter. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Barbara “Bobbie” Pennell.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Dana Leigh Gustin of Taylorsville, and Sarah Danielle Payne of Stony Point; and his grandchildren, Landon Thomas Gustin, Carter Lee Gustin, and Raylen Clayton Payne. He is also survived by his sister, Brenda Bruce, a nephew, and many nieces, cousins, and friends.

During his career, he worked at Alexvale Furniture as a frame builder and had owned his own tile business. He was a member at Rocky Face Baptist Church. He loved his friends and family and loved to sit outside and wave to everyone.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Danny Ray Canter will be held at Rocky Face Baptist Church on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 4 p.m. Rev. Mark Dula and Rev. Ryan Hodges will be leading the service.

