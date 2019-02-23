Jimmy M. Steelman, 78, of Poplar Springs Road, Statesville, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Mr. Steelman was born March 1, 1940, in Mecklenburg County, the son of the late Robert Elbert Steelman and Sara Holland Steelman.

He was a truck driver and had worked for Carrigan Trucking and also CommScope. He was of the Presbyterian faith and was a past member of the Apple City Hot Rodders. He loved to ride horses, watch NASCAR, and collect racing memorabilia.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include a daughter, Dara Steelman Wilkins of Winston-Salem; a son, Doug Steelman and husband Alan Elrod of Hickory; two granddaughters, Cheyenne Moses and Kennedy Moses; two sisters, Shirley Ssnavely and Kathy Neighbors; and a brother, Gene Steelman.

A Time of Reflection of Jimmy’s life with family and friends will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Steelman Family.