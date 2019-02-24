Collean Deal Mitchell, 93, of Taylorsville, passed away at her home on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

Mrs. Mitchell was the daughter of the late George Claude Deal and Lona Daniels Deal.

Preceding Mrs. Mitchell in death, along with her parents, were three brothers, Billy, Bobby and Dave Deal; two sisters, Marie Harrington and Mary Lynn Brotherton; and two infant siblings.

Surviving Mrs. Mitchell are a sister, Shirley Bumgarner (Fred); two daughters, Barbara Brown and Jackie Brown (Randy); two grandsons, Michael Brown (Star) and Brian Pennell; and three great-grandsons, Caden Pennell, and Parker and Mason Brown.

Per Mrs. Mitchell’s request, a private service will be held by the family at a later date.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Mitchell Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family of Collean Mitchell.