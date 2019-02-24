Grady Lyndon “Lynn” Gilreath, 86, of Statesville, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at his home.

Lynn was born on December 4, 1932, the son of the late Charlie Grade and Daisy Bunton Gilreath. He retired from Duke Power, was a veteran of the US Navy, and loved to trout fish.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Gilreath; brothers, Wayne, Jim, Gene, Frank and Larry Gilreath; and infant sister, Phyllis Gilreath.

Left to cherish his memory are his three children, Dennis (Amantha) Gilreath, Jane (Charles) Johnson, and David Gilreath; step-daughter, Kathy Butler; along with six grandchildren, Allison Brown, Dara Gilreath, Ashley Lineberry, Chad Gilreath, Daniel Gilreath, and Dylan Gilreath; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Peggy Sharpe and Carol Millsaps; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Fairview Baptist Church. The funeral service honoring the life of Lynn Gilreath will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. with Rev. Durant Barr officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites provided by the DAV Ch. 84 of Taylorsville and Ch. 6 of Hudson.

Pallbearers will be: Charles Johnson, Chad Gilreath, Fudd Brown, Garrett Brown, Brian Lineberry, and Stan Elder.

Honorary pallbearers are: Weston Brown and Jeremiah Green.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Iredell at 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.

Alexander Funeral Service is serving the Gilreath Family.