Janice Faye Warren, 58, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Carolina Caring in Newton.

Ms. Warren was born May, 30, 1960 to the late Robert Ray Warren and Mertie Lou Davidson.

Ms. Warren worked as a C.N.A. at Valley Nursing Center in Taylorsville.

Ms. Warren is survived by two brothers, Eddie Warren (Mary) and Terry Warren; a sister, Kathy Eastman; and a niece and several nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A private service will be held by the family at a later date.

The family would like to request that memorials be made to Carolina Caring of Newton.

