Robert Earnest Lee, 77, of Conover, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Carolina Caring.

He was born on September 30, 1941, in Windham, Connecticut, the son of the late Gordon andMary Alma Trembley Lee. Robert honorably served our country in the US Navy and later made a career working on nuclear submarines for the US government during the missile crisis.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Jamie Lee of Taylorsville; and sister, Patricia Stacy of Florida.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 28 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. There is no formal funeral service planned at this time. Inurnment will be with the family.

