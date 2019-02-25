Alexander Co. has first flu death of 2018-19

A local person has died as a result of influenza.

This individual, whose description is not being released by officials to protect the person’s identity (due to federal health laws), is the first death of an Alexander County resident for this flu season, according to Alexander County Health Department Director Leeanne Whisnant.

“I think we just need to remind our community to seek medical care when ill, stay home when sick, and that handwashing is critical,” said Whisnant. “We continue to see many individuals sick with the flu.”