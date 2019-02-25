NC to eliminate duplicate driving records

New electronic verification of driving records begins Feb. 25

The N.C Division of Motor Vehicles will start using new technology to protect people from identity fraud by making sure people have a driver license in only one state at a time.

Beginning Feb. 25, NCDMV will start using the State-to-State Verification Service to confirm a person’s identity and driving history from other states. The service, which is outlined in the federal REAL ID Act, requires a person to have only one driver license or ID card in one state at a time.

With State-to-State, NCDMV can determine if applicants already hold a driver license or ID card in another state and verify important driving information such as suspended licenses. After a North Carolina driver license or ID card is issued, any out-of-state issuances will be canceled. If an applicant does not want to cancel the out-of-state issuance, they will not be issued a North Carolina driver license or ID card.

All existing North Carolina driver license and ID card issuances will be checked for duplicate issuances in the 21 states already participating in the program. More states are expected to join the program through 2022. NCDMV estimates more than 210,000 North Carolina customers have duplicate issuances in other states.

NCDMV will reconcile duplicate issuances with each state using the service to determine which issuance will be canceled. The state with the most recent issuance will hold the valid license or ID card.

Currently, the following states are using the service: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

To update the NCDMV system for State-to-State implementation, all driver license offices will be closed on Saturday. Online driver services will be unavailable 7 a.m. Saturday until 3 p.m. Sunday.

State-to-State is administered by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators. For more information on State-to-State, visit the AAMVA website.