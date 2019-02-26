Steven Ashley “Brud” Sherrill, 42, of Taylorsville, passed away in Frye Regional Hospital following a brief illness.

Born on December 14, 1976, to Steven Matthew Sherrill and Deborah Simmons Little, he was of the Lutheran faith. Ashley was employed by Whiteside Machine and Repair of Claremont.

He enjoyed all things machines and working with wood and tools. He loved Charlie, who truly was “man’s best friend” and constant companion.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dewey and Lenabelle Simmons, as well as Jim and Connie Sherrill.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Karen Sherrill Howard and husband Todd of Bethlehem; and two twin nephews, Cole and Tyeson Rogers, both of Bethlehem. “Brud” will be remembered by several aunts and uncles, Joe, Lee and Mikey Simmons of Bethlehem, Jeff Simmons of Taylorsville, and Dean Simmons of Alabama. Aunts include, Linda Seagle, Patsy Sigmon, and Melissa Ritchie, all of Taylorsville, Hilda Seter of Conover, and Nancy Goforth of Statesville. He has a host of cousins. Special friends are Mitchell Bowman, Jeremy Childers, Cory Fox, and Travis Harrington.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. on Friday evening, March 1, at Shiloh Lutheran Church in Bethlehem, and funeral services will be Saturday, March 2, at 1:00 p.m., at Shiloh, with burial in the Simmon’s Family Cemetery, Teague Town Road. Rev. David L. Hefner and Rev. Gary W. Jennings will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Memorial Fund of Shiloh Lutheran Church, 1011 Shiloh Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28601.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.