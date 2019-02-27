Investigation ongoing in Kennedy-Furey murders



The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office investigators are still searching for clues in the grisly shooting deaths of Chad Lee Kennedy, age 38, and Mark Jefferson “Jeff” Furey, age 57, who were killed earlier this month.

Both men died at Kennedy’s residence on Mount Wesley Church Road in the Stony Point Community, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman. Furey was a resident of Taylorsville.

The deaths were discovered at approximately 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019. The two individuals were located in different areas inside the residence.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, at approximately 1:00 a.m., four neighbors near the residence on Mount Wesley Church Road reported a person knocking on their mobile home doors as well as the side of their mobile homes, the Sheriff said.

“We’re still following up on leads as they’re coming in,” said Bowman on February 26. “This is still a heated investigation.”

Bowman said evidence appears to indicate there was a third person in the home at the time of the shooting who was able to escape. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to locate the individual who was knocking on the residences and encourages that individual to please contact authorities.

Sadly, the deaths of Chad Kennedy and Jeff Furey came just days after Chad’s brother, John Allen Kennedy, Jr., age 50, better known as “A.K.”, died on January 31 at the same residence. The Sheriff said an autopsy was being performed on Allen Kennedy, but foul play was not suspected. He declined to comment further.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 632-1111 or Alexander County Crime Stoppers at (828) 632-8555.