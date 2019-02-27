LEGAL NOTICES

************

17 SP 25

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Kerrie L. Cole and John M. Cole to Parker and Howes, Trustee(s), which was dated April 6, 2001 and recorded on April 16, 2001 in Book 419 at Page 0350, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on March 11, 2019 at 10:00AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

Being all of Lot Nos. 10 & 11 of Green Acres Subdivision as the same is platted, planned and recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 1, Alexander County Registry.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 141 Carter Loop and Lot 11 adjacent to 141 Carter Loop, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Kerri L. Dunn.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive

Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

File No.: 17-02992-FC01

mar6-19c

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

18 SP 77

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Shelby Payne, (Shelby S. Payne aka Shelby Payne, Deceased) (Heirs of Shelby S. Payne aka Shelby Payne: Terry L. Payne, Timothy L. Payne and Unknown Heirs of Shelby S. Payne aka Shelby Payne) (Timothy L. Payne, Deceased) (Heirs of Timothy L. Payne: Joyce J. Payne, Kristopher Lee Payne, Dustin Matthew Payne and Unknown Heirs of Timothy L. Payne) (PRESENT RECORD OWNER(S): Shelby S. Payne) to Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, Trustee(s), dated the 10th day of December, 2003, and recorded in Book 462, Page 1772, in Alexander County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse Door in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 1:30 PM on March 15, 2019 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on a dogwood in Payne’s old line, and running South 5-1/2 deg. West 80 poles to an iron stake in old gully and old line; thence North 70-1/2 deg. East 64-1/5 poles to center of paved Taylorsville road; thence with the center of said road, North 37 deg. West 73-1/2 poles to a point in the old line; thence with said old line, South 70 deg. West 9 poles and 9 links to the BEGINNING, containing 17 acres, more or less. Title reference is made to Deed Book 70 on Page 474 in the Alexander County Registry. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 5108 Paul Payne Store Road, Taylorsville, North Carolina.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or prior encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, NC 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Case No: 1236472 (FC.FAY)

mar6-19c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE #19-2

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Thursday, March 7th at 7 pm in the Taylorsville Town Council Chambers (67 Main Ave. Dr) the Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering a Rezoning Case #19-2.

Rezoning Application #19-2 is for 1 parcel of land (approximately 3.49 acres total) owned by Micheal Jones of MJs Automotive (Specifically Tax PIN# 3840970386). The applicant is requesting a rezoning of the property from RA-20 (Residential) to H-C (Highway Commercial). The applicant plans to construct an Automotive Repair Shop on the property in the future.

The Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will make a recommendation to the Alexander County Commissioners to either approve or deny this request.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 6125 NC Hwy 16 South, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Jon Pilkenton

Director of Planning and Development

feb27-19c

************

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Peggy Teague Weaver, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of May, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of February, 2019.

SHANNON JAMES WEAVER

482 Walker Foundry Loop

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

mar13-19p

************

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Dorothy Mecimore Bebber, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of May, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of February, 2019.

TERRY BEBBER

2475 Robinson Rd.

Newton, NC 28658

GLENNA BEBBER YODER

1998 Robinwood Rd.

Newton, NC 28658

executor

mar13-19p

************

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Eric L. Burgess, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of May, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of February, 2019.

JENNIFER J. WILLIAMS

175 Beachnut Lane

Statesville, NC 28625

SHARON S. BOWMAN

1337 Liledoun Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

mar13-19p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Linda Sue Crouch Dean, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of May, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of February, 2019.

DANA DANIELLE GOURLEY

2672 Hwy. 90 East

P.O. Box 852

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

mar6-19p

************

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Bernice Deal Griffin, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of May, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of February, 2019.

DIANE D. FOX

76 Martin Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

TERRY MICHAEL KERLEY

1259 Black Oak Ridge Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

mar6-19p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Johnnie Michael Compton, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of May, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of February, 2019.

LINDA JONES COMPTON

211 Rocky View Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

mar6-19p

************

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Aaron Dale Land, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of May, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of February, 2019.

JERRY LAND

1867 Chapman Mill Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

TONY LAND

252 Summers Road

Morganton, NC 28655

executor

mar6-19p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Dixie Carpenter Burleson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of May, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of January, 2019.

PAMELA BURLESON SETZER

421 McAlpin Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

feb27-19p

************

CO-EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executrix of the estate of Margie Carolyn Whisenant Braswell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of May, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of February, 2019.

IRIS B. AUTON

644 Macedonia Ch. Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ELAINE B. KERLEY

578 Macedonia Ch. Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

feb27-19p