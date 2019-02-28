Bobby Ray Taylor, 83, of Hiddenite, passed away at his home on Thursday February 28, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

Mr. Taylor was born February 22, 1936, the son of the late Andrew Jackson Taylor and Octavia Nelson Taylor. Mr. Taylor previously worked as a machinist at the Southern Screw Company.

In addition to his parents, preceding Mr. Taylor in death were three brothers and three sisters and a great-grandchild, Ian Stamper.

Surviving Mr. Taylor is his wife, Frances Taylor; a son, Boyd Ray Taylor (Lisa Watson) of Wake Forest; two daughters, Cheryl Taylor Johnson (Roger) of Hays, and Anita Taylor Afify (Mo) of North Topsail Beach; a brother, Lonnie Gene Taylor (Claudia) of North Wilkesboro; nine grandchildren, Amanda J. Stamper, Daniel Johnson, Jessica T. Landes, Michael Afify, Sarah Johnson, Megan T. Eason, Andrew Johnson, Hannah Afify, and Blake Taylor; six great-grandchildren, Kylee Johnson, Devon Eason, Laila Johnson, Bailey Eason, Evelyn Stamper, and Alexander Afify.

In lieu of flowers or food, the family requests that donations be made to Gordon Hospice House of Statesville or to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Taylor Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family of Bobby Taylor.