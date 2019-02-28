NCSHP: Motorist dies February 28

On Thursday, February 28, 2019, at approximately 5:00 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on Willie McLeod Road just south of NC 127, according to Master Trooper Jeffrey S. Swagger, of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).

A U-Haul rental pickup truck was traveling north on Willie McLeod Road, ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, ran off the road to the left, and collided with a tree, said Swagger. The driver, Travis Lamont Bennett, 44, of Stony Point, died at the scene. Mr. Bennett was not restrained by a seatbelt; there was no sign of impairment. There were no other passengers in the vehicle. Troopers cleared the scene around 8:30 a.m.