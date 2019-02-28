Travis Lamont Bennett, 44, of Johnny Martin Lane, Stony Point, went to his heavenly home unexpectedly on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

Mr. Bennett was born July 4, 1974, in Alexander County, the son of Jeris Parsons, Sr. and Melissa Bennett Ferguson.

He was self-employed and attended Zion Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church. As a child, he enjoyed cutting pulpwood with his Paw-paw. He loved to clean and detail cars, and he took his time to be sure it was right. He loved car racing and was a Chevy fan.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clemons and Essie Poole Bennett and Ay Parsons.

Including his parents, those left to cherish and honor his memory include his grandmother, Mary Moore of Taylorsville; two sisters, Carinda Powell of Hickory, and Ebonni Parsons of Taylorsville; five brothers, James Springs of the home, Jeris Parsons, Jr. of Taylorsville, and Julian Parsons, Jaylin Parsons, and James Powell, all of Lenoir; special friend, Charity Wellman; several special aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of relatives and friends.

The Home-Going Service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Zion Chapel A.M. E. Zion Church, 81 Zion Chapel Church Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636. Rev. Jarvis Saner will be officiating and Rev. Ernest Stinson will be the eulogist. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-2:55 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: Adams Funeral Home, PO Box 937, Taylorsville, NC 28681 to help with final expenses.

