Hazel Coleen Teague Moretz, 89, of the Bethlehem Community, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on December 18, 1929, the daughter of the late Fred Stanley and Hettie Belle Fox Teague. During her career, Hazel worked for 32 years as a bookkeeper and secretary for Bethlehem Elementary School.

She was a member at Bethlehem Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School, was part of the ladies Bible study group, and other Bible studies held at the church. Hazel was an avid reader and enjoyed going to Billy Graham’s “The Cove.” She also loved to work in her flower garden and cook, especially donuts and chicken & dumplings.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Daniel “Buster” Moretz; brothers, Wayne and Lynn Teague; and daughters, Joy Bentley and Peggy Kirby.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Karen Walker (Gary); son, Robin Moretz (Jamie); son-in-law, Hayden Bentley, and Randy Stafford (Penny) who was like a son, all of Taylorsville; seven grandchildren, Melinda B. Null (Richard), Thad Bentley (Brad), Daniel Walker (Brandi), Nathan Walker, Lydia Bumgarner (Brandon), Caroline Smith (Chris), and Caitlin Clark (Colby); 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; as well as sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and special caregivers.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Steve Dagenhart officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers are: Thad Bentley, Daniel Walker, Nathan Walker, Richard Null, Brandon Bumgarner, Chris Smith, Colby Clark, and Randy Stafford.

