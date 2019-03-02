Betty Griffin Tarleton, 93, of Penelope Lane, Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at her residence.

Mrs. Tarleton was born June 5, 1925, in Rutherford County, the daughter of the late Wade Hampton Griffin and Nancy Ophelia Green Griffin.

She was a graduate of Appalachian State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in primary education and taught school for 30 years in Rutherford County and Charlotte- Mecklenburg, including teaching Business English to returning WWII soldiers in night school.

She was a member of Newell Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder and taught Sunday school. Betty enjoyed reading, but teaching was her heart. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and time spent in the N.C. Mountains.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. Doyce Tarleton, whom she married on June 15, 1951; and a sister, Shirley Griffin Smith.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include two daughters, Debbie McCallum, and Miriam Crenshaw and husband Roddy; three sons, Tim Tarleton and wife Linda, Mark Tarleton and wife Cindy, and Barry Tarleton; nine grandchildren, Matthew, Heather and Adam McCallum, Dallas Tarleton and wife Jackie, Ben Crenshaw and wife Carrie, Caroline and husband John, Anna Tarleton, Lesley Gaither, and AJ Black; three great-grandchildren, Spencer Black, Sophie Black, and Charlie Crenshaw; and a brother, J. Michael Griffin.

The funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Newell Presbyterian Church, 1500 Rocky River Road West, Charlotte, NC 28213. Rev. Matt Conner will officiate. Burial will follow in the Charlotte Memorial Gardens, 7632 Hood Road, Charlotte, NC 28215. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. -12:30 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: Alexander County Rescue Squad or Newell Presbyterian Church.

