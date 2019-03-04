Alex Parks & Rec., Soil & Water to move into new offices Mar. 5

The moving process has begun at the new Alexander County Services Center, located at 151 West Main Avenue in Taylorsville.

On Tuesday, March 5, the Alexander County Parks & Recreation Department and the Alexander County Soil & Water Department will move into their new offices. While the offices will be open to the public, there may be some disruption in customer service as the departments get moved in.

The next department to move will be Alexander County Cooperative Extension, which is currently scheduled for March 21st.

When the move is complete, the new building will accommodate Parks & Recreation, Soil & Water, Cooperative Extension, Tax Office, Register of Deeds, Environmental Health, and Planning & Inspections.

The Alexander County Board of Commissioners approved a construction bid in March 2018 for the renovation of the building to accommodate those seven county departments. The bid was awarded to Hickory Construction Company, which submitted the low bid of $1,649,800. The total estimated (2018) cost of the project was $2,340,500, which included construction, professional services, technology, and contingency funds. The 20,000 sq. ft. building was purchased by the county in 2016 for $350,000.