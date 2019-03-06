************

1/2 OFF 1st MONTH

(With Ad)

A-1 Mini Storage, 414 Hwy. 16 North, 4/10 mile from Kentucky Fried Chicken. 5×5 to 10×30 with high security locks. Starting at $25 per month. U-Haul truck rentals available. AD EXPIRES March 31, 2019. Call 635-5555, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

************

STORAGE SPACE

For individual and commercial use. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’), (10’ x 30’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call 632-6145 or 828-275-5091.

************

NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent 2 bedroom mobile homes in Hiddenite and Taylorsville. No pets, deposit required. Call 828-320-0706.

************

2 BR Mobile Homes for rent in town, $400/$450. Call 828-758-0694.

************

1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At 828-632-9727.

************

2 BR, 2 BA Mobile Home, $500/month, $500/deposit; 2 BR, 1 BA Mobile Home, $450/month, $450/deposit. BACKGROUND CHECK, REFERENCES, NO PETS. Call 336-927-2777.

************

CLIMATE CONTROLLED STORAGE, inside, 16 x 50, possible workshop or business opportunity. Located in downtown Taylorsville. Contact Dale @ 828-320-5677.

************

DUPLEX for rent, country setting, 2 BR, 1 BA, new paint, new carpet, new hot water heater, HVAC cleaned & sanitized, all electric home. Deposit and reference required, $600 a month. Call 828-324-1515 – Reference Jay.

************

2 BR, 1 BA Mobile Home, Hwy. 16 South. References required. Call 632-3667.

************

2 BR HOUSE for rent in Taylorsville. No smoking. No pets. References & Deposit required. Call 495-8803.