Charles Ray Davidson, 69, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at his residence after a brief illness.

He was born on January 1, 1950, the son of the late Asa Homer Davidson, Sr. and Edith Annie Lou Bently Davidson. During his career, Charles worked as a janitor for the county. He was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish his memory include son, Eric Davidson; daughters, Sherry Rodriguez and Debra “DD” Davidson; and brothers, Jr., James, William and Larry Davidson.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service in the chapel. A private family burial will be planned at a later date.

