Kenneth Childers, 74, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born on July 12, 1944, the son of the late Oscar and Georgie Laws. During his career, Kenneth worked and owned for KC Furniture Frames and was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Kenneth Huffman; step-son, Ricky Huffman; daughter, Linda Starr; sister, Lorene Mays; and brother, James Matheson, all of Taylorsville.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. No formal funeral service is planned. Cremation will follow. Inurnment will be with the family.

