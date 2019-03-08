Patricia Ann Bentley Shew, 62, of Wilkesboro, formerly of Taylorsville, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 in Levine-Dickson Hospice House, in Huntersville.

Born on Wednesday, April 4, 1956, in Wilkes County, to the late Roy and Georgia Carr Bentley, she was a radiology technician with Wilkes Regional Hospital.

Survivors include two sons, Richard McCarter of China Grove, and Joshua McCarter of Wilkesboro; a daughter, Wendy McCarter of Indian Trail; and two brothers, Roy Dean Bentley and Richard Bentley, both of Wilkesboro.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. A memorial service to celebrate her life will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial of cremains will follow at Taylorsville City Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.