Our loving mother, Daisy Mae Welborn Chatham, 88, of Stony Point, went to heaven at Davis Regional Hospital on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

Born February 16, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Parks Welborn and Ila Mae Lloyd and was widowed by the late Guy Chatham. Mrs. Chatham was a self-employed caregiver.

Mrs. Chatham is survived by two sons, Bill Reavis and Bobby Gene Reavis, and a daughter, Dorthy Reavis Barr.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Faith Temple Church.

