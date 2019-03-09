Donald Wilson Moretz, 69, of Vale, died Saturday, March 9, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Rev, Jeremy Mahaffey will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mr. Moretz was born May 20, 1949 in Catawba County. He was the son of the late Paul Moretz and Edna Sigmon Moretz. Donald was a veteran of the US Army. He was owner of Moretz Laboratories.

He is survived by his wife, Pat Moretz; son, Jason Moretz and wife Christy of Vale; sister, Mary Clark of Bethlehem; four grandchildren, Luke Moretz and Maddie Moretz of Vale, and Kayla Rhinehart and Kensley Rhinehart of Iron Station; and nephew, Travis Clark of Wilkesboro.

Memorials are to be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, 950 West Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Moretz Family.