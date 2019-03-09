March 11, 2019

Donald Wilson Moretz

| | 0

Donald Wilson Moretz, 69, of Vale, died Saturday, March 9, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Rev, Jeremy Mahaffey will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mr. Moretz was born May 20, 1949 in Catawba County. He was the son of the late Paul Moretz and Edna Sigmon Moretz. Donald was a veteran of the US Army. He was owner of Moretz Laboratories.

He is survived by his wife, Pat Moretz; son, Jason Moretz and wife Christy of Vale; sister, Mary Clark of Bethlehem; four grandchildren, Luke Moretz and Maddie Moretz of Vale, and Kayla Rhinehart and Kensley Rhinehart of Iron Station; and nephew, Travis Clark of Wilkesboro.

Memorials are to be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, 950 West Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Moretz Family.

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment