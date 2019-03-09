Mary Elizabeth Patterson Mason, 92, of Statesville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Born on February 6, 1927, in Chase City, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Patrick Eugene Patterson and Luna Elizabeth McCurdy Patterson. Mary was the beloved wife of 32 years to Wilford Howard Mason, who preceded her in death in 1978.

Mary was the ninth in a family of thirteen children. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by seven brothers, five sisters, and a great-great-grandson, Kayson.

Mary was a loving homemaker and farmer’s wife. She enjoyed gardening, canning vegetables, quilting, knitting, and painting. She was famous for her dried fruit apple pies, which she joyfully taught many of her grandchildren how to make. She was a lifelong, and the oldest, member of Rocky Hill Baptist Church. Her life truly modeled that of a Proverbs 31 woman.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Steve (Libby) Mason and Dale (Kay) Mason; daughters, Ann (Barry) Benfield, Patty (Frank) Hutchens, and Elsie Welborn; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren, who will all miss her dearly.

The family will receive friends at Rocky Hill Baptist Church on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Rocky Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Henry Cook and Rev. Ervel Jones officiating. Interment will immediately follow the service in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Shannon Mason, Nicholas Mason, Barry Benfield II, Jason Mayhew, Robert Rankin, and Todd Padgett.

Memorials may be made to Rocky Hill Baptist Church, 823 Mountain View Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; and/or to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

The family would like to give their deepest thanks to all of her Hospice caregivers.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Mary Mason.