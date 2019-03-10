Elva White Reid, 93, of the Oak Hill Community in Lenoir, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Valley Nursing Center.

She was born March 12, 1925, in Caldwell County, to the late Porter Roscoe White and Aline Penland White. Mrs. Reid graduated Oak Hill School as Valedictorian in 1942 and was employed as a seamstress for many years, until retirement. Many considered her as their adopted Mother and Grandmother.

She was saved in 1942 and was a faithful member of Oxford Memorial Baptist Church. Mrs. Reid loved the Lord, her family, her church family, and friends. She had a kind and generous heart and truly enjoyed people, and was admired by everyone that knew her.

Elva enjoyed traveling and going to the army reunions with her late husband. She was known as the “Card Lady.” Always sending cards to everyone. Elva also enjoyed reading, crafts, and cooking baked goods.

She served as Sunday School Teacher, WMU Director, VBS Director, and sang in the choir for many years. She and her husband, Odell, served in the Baptist Training Program working with Junior and Intermediate age young people. She loved her church and wanted family members and all young people to know Jesus as Savior.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Odell Reid; brother, Porter Roscoe White Jr.; and a grandson, Bradley Reid.

Those left to cherish her memory include her brother, Max C. White (Jane); daughter, Vivian Watson (Steve), Carroll Reid (Diane), and Don Reid (Shirley); grandchildren, Bianca Money (Chris), Deidre Harrison (Derrick), Phillip Watson (Heather), and Shawn Reid; five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Oxford Memorial Baptist Church on Hwy. 90 West. The funeral service will follow at 3:30 p.m. with Rev. Neal Walker and Mark Robinette officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice of Catawba at 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.