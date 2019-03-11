Bruce Jenkins Massey, 83, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at Heritage Place Assisted Living Facility.

Bruce was born March 26, 1935, in Iredell County, to the late Emett and Irene Jenkins Massey. He was a graduate of Scotts High School and Mitchell Community College. Mr. Massey was a veteran of the US Army, serving in Germany.

After working for Duke Power Company at Oxford Hydro Electric Plant, he continued his personal interest in hydroelectric power generation. He also had a love of flying and small aircraft. Mr. Massey often pursued his passion for buying and selling property.

He is survived by two bothers, Dale (Juanita), and David (Susan); two sisters, Marie Richon (Dean), and JoAnn Hartness (Jimmy), all of Statesville.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Massey of Titusville, Florida, and Larry Massey of Mooresville.

Internment services will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., at Salisbury National Cemetery, Statesville Blvd, Salisbury.

Friends and family will join together on Saturday March 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. for a memorial service at New Sterling ARP Church, on New Sterling Church Road, off Old Mountain Road, with a visitation to follow the service. Dr. Tim Watson will officiate.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Massey Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family of Bruce Massey.