Cougar Golfers earn runner-up finish in NWC opener

Carrigan leads ACHS with low score of 80

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central Men’s Golf Team opened the 2019 NW 3A/4A Conference schedule with a solid second place finish in the league opener played Monday, March 11, at Orchard Hills Golf Course in Connelly Springs.

West Caldwell carded a team score of 325 to win the match, which was hosted by South Caldwell High School. ACHS earned a runner-up finish with a score of 328. The Cougars finished a dozen shots in front of third-place Hickory (340). The host team from South Caldwell placed fourth with a team total of 360.

For Alexander, junior Cole Carrigan notched an 80 to lead the Cougars in the 18-hole match. Kamden George recorded a score of 81, while Landon Dula fired an 82. Adam Huffman (85) and Christian Osmer (94) rounded out the Alexander scoring.

Freedom Patriot golfer Jared Clontz carded a two-over par score of 74 to earn match medalist honors.