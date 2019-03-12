March 13, 2019

Cougar Golfers earn runner-up finish in NWC opener

Carrigan leads ACHS with low score of 80

Cole Carrigan led ACHS with an 80 in Monday’s NWC match at Orchard Hills

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central Men’s Golf Team opened the 2019 NW 3A/4A Conference schedule with a solid second place finish in the league opener played Monday, March 11, at Orchard Hills Golf Course in Connelly Springs.

West Caldwell carded a team score of 325 to win the match, which was hosted by South Caldwell High School. ACHS earned a runner-up finish with a score of 328. The Cougars finished a dozen shots in front of third-place Hickory (340). The host team from South Caldwell placed fourth with a team total of 360.

For Alexander, junior Cole Carrigan notched an 80 to lead the Cougars in the 18-hole match. Kamden George recorded a score of 81, while Landon Dula fired an 82. Adam Huffman (85) and Christian Osmer (94) rounded out the Alexander scoring.

Freedom Patriot golfer Jared Clontz carded a two-over par score of 74 to earn match medalist honors.

