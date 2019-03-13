Memorial Eagle Scout project honors the late Jeremy Law

Boy Scout Troop 274 has honored one of their own with the construction of a campsite and training area in a popular Alexander County location.

The Memorial Eagle Scout Project of Jeremy Law was recently completed in Rocky Face Park by Troop 274, in conjunction with Scout leaders and other contributors. The location for the project is between 314 and 315 on the Hollow Rock Trail. Troop 274 is led by Scoutmaster Dwight Mitchell.

This project involved establishing a Backcountry Backpacking Campsite and “Leave No Trace” training spot.

Rev. Paul Sink, Chartered Organization Representative for Troop 274, noted that the Scouts created a defined campsite area by doing a bit of brush, deadfall, and standing dead tree clearing to make the space safe from hazards. But in doing so, the Scouts made sure to be as low-impact as possible on the environment.

“It basically appears to be a great spot in the woods to pitch a tent: flat, leafy, and clear of rocks and brush,” Sink stated.

The only structure that is at the site is a rain collection system, because the top of Rocky Face Mountain is incredibly dry. Only in rainy times are there a few sustained weeps from the rocks in that area. This rain water collection system will provide any campers with water that may be filtered or otherwise processed for use while camping. There will be no campfires allowed at this new site, due to the extremely dry overall conditions of that area.

Project incorporates “Leave No Trace” Training Spot

Jeremy’s vision for the project was to provide a Training Spot as an opportunity for folks to be exposed to the “Leave No Trace Seven Principles” in terms of having a minimal human impact on the wilderness as we enjoy and experience the out of doors (from the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, www.LNT.org).

The Seven Principles of “Leave No Trace” are:

1. Plan Ahead and Prepare

2. Travel and Camp on Durable Surfaces

3. Dispose of Waste Properly

4. Leave What You Find

5. Minimize Campfire Impacts

6. Respect Wildlife

7. Be Considerate of Other Visitors.

The Scouts installed signage, under permission from the organization, that lists these principles at the campsite.

A fitting tribute to their fellow Scout

The campsite and training spot are ways the members of Troop 274 can help instill Jeremy’s love of the outdoors in others.

“Many of the Scouts knew Jeremy and all of them have taken this project to heart. I think only one current scout was at the High School while Jeremy was also a student. The older Scouts in the troop had been together long enough that they were certainly friends as well as fellow Scouts,” said Rev. Sink. “Jeremy transferred to our troop a few years ago when his home troop dissolved due to attrition. In spite of being a new scout to our group, he immediately felt at home in Troop 274 and was thought of very fondly by fellow Scouts and adult Scouters alike.”

Financial contributors included First Community Bank, Scout Troop 274, and Paul Sink.