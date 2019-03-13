Operation Medicine Drop coming to Taylorsville

On Thursday, March 21, 2019, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Taylorsville Police Department, and Safe Kids Alexander County will give the public an opportunity to help prevent substance abuse, accidental poisonings and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. The public can bring medications for disposal to the Taylorsville Wal-Mart at 901 NC Highway 16 South, Taylorsville on March 21st from 4pm until 6pm. The service is free, anonymous and no questions will be asked.

Operation Medicine Drop is a partnership of the N.C. Department of Insurance and Safe Kids NC, N.C. Department of Justice — Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Department of Justice — Drug Enforcement Agency, N.C. Department of Public Safety — SBI, the Riverkeepers of N.C. and local law enforcement agencies. These agencies work together to provide assistance and support to our communities to aid in the proper disposal of prescription and over-the-counter medications.

“Every time we collect and destroy a dosage of excess medication, it’s a success,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey. “We’re keeping these drugs out of the wrong hands and out of our waterways and I commend Safe Kids Alexander County for actively engaging their community in this initiative to dispose of medications in a safe, secure way.”

Operation Medicine Drop reminds parents and caregivers to do the following:

Keep medicines locked up and out of reach of children.

Always read labels, follow directions and give medicines to children based on their weights and ages. Only use the dispensers packaged with children’s medications.

Avoid taking medicine or vitamins in front of kids.

Medicine should not be referred to as “candy.”

If you suspect poisoning and a child is choking, collapses, can’t breathe or is having a seizure, call 911. Otherwise, take the product to the phone and call the national Poison Help hotline at 1-800-222-1222.

For more information about Operation Medicine Drop and to find a permanent drop box near you, visit www.ncsafekids.org.