ACHS Sports Scoreboard – March 13

Baseball Blanks Titans, 14-0; Patterson grabs 50th career win

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central Varsity Baseball Team improved to 3-1 in NWC action with a resounding 14-0 victory at McDowell on Wednesday, March 13.

Dawson Elder tossed a complete-game, two-hitter and fanned 10 in the five-inning win in Marion.

Offensively, ACHS busted the game open with a seven-run uprising in the third frame.

Seth Sigmon (two doubles) and Kade Smith (triple) led the Cougar offensive with two hits and four RBI apiece. Bryson Hammer homered and drove in two on two hits, while leadoff batter Easton Rhoney tallied two hits and two RBI.

The Cougars are slated to play at Western Harnett on Saturday, March 16.

PATTERSON NETS 50TH CAREER SINGLES WIN

In Alexander Central’s road match at South Caldwell on Wednesday, Cougar senior Carter Patterson won his singles match in straight sets to earn his 50th prep victory.

Patterson’s win in Sawmills upped his season record to 6-0 and improved his career mark to 50-14.

In the match, South Caldwell handed the Cougars a 7-2 loss to drop ACHS to 2-4. Patterson and Cameron White combined for a win in doubles for the team’s second victory on the day.

LADY COUGARS FALL IN EXTRAS

The ACHS Varsity Softball Team dropped to 2-2 in league games with a 7-6 loss to McDowell on Wednesday in Marion.

The Lady Titans scored the game-winning run in the home half of the eighth frame to win the league contest.

Faith Carrigan suffered the mound loss to slip to 3-2 on the year.

Offensively, Ashley Seagle led the Cougars with three hits, while Carrigan added a home run.

The Lady Cougars will host the Varsity Clash this coming Saturday, March 16, at Central Park.