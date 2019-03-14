Sybil Cline Sipe, of Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Valley Nursing Center in Taylorsville.

She was born December 19, 1925 to the late George and Minnie Mays Cline. Mrs. Sipe retired from Alexvale Furniture in 1991. Sybil enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wenter Sipe; son, Charles W. Sipe; grandson, Michael W. Sipe; two sisters, Ruby Helton and Mary Reese; and three brothers, William, John and Jimmy Cline.

Those left to cherish her memories include her two daughters, Brenda (Greg) Slaughter of Bethlehem, and Shirley (Dale) Childers of Taylorsville; daughter-in-law, Judy Sipe of Bethlehem; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Clay (Blondell) Cline of Taylorsville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on, Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 2:30 – 3:15 p.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church. The funeral will follow at 3:30 p.m. at St. Luke. Rev. Andrew Miller will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1364 Church Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Reformation Lutheran Church, 443 West Main Avenue, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

