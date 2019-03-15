Big event March 23 to benefit 957 Mobile Café



A BIG benefit auction for the 957 Mobile Cafe in Taylorsville is set for March 23 at the new Alexander County Courthouse Park in the center of Taylorsville. Muscarelli Auction Company is coordinating and conducting this benefit event.

Live music will run from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. The auction will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. The event will also feature a silent auction, cake auction, drawings, food, kids’ activities, and fellowship all day. Donations are currently being accepted for this benefit auction. Highlighted donations so far include 20+ pieces of new furniture, 17 Bob Timberlake signed and numbered limited edition prints, a Mort Kunstler print, jewelry, handmade pottery, antiques, vintage advertising signs, ornaments, an original Hank Aaron rookie Topps baseball card, knives, gift certificates, and much more. All items will sell to the highest bidder. Donations and contributions are currently being accepted. All money from this event will go directly to the Mobile Cafe.

Visit Muscarelli Auction Company’s event on AuctionZip to view photos of the items for sale, https://www.auctionzip.com/Listings/3219416.html.

The 957 Mobile Café is a non-profit organization dedicated to feeding Alexander County’s needy and homeless. The cafe serves four days a week, with headquarters at the FUMC Mission Campus at 54 East Main Avenue in Taylorsville. To learn more about the 957 Mobile Cafe, visit www.957mobilecafe.org, call (828) 471-7070, or send an email to 957mobilecafe@gmail.com.