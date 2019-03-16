Nancy Bell Keever Shook, 80, of Hiddenite, passed away at her home on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Mrs. Shook was born July 22, 1938 to the late Tommy Leeper Keever and Edith Mae Icenhour Keever. Mrs. Keever retired from Escod Utilities and was a member of the Civitan Club.

Includng her parents, Mrs. Shook was preceded in death by her sister, Lucille Keever Warren.

Left to cherish Mrs. Shook’s memory is her husband, Henry Cullen Shook; a son, Michael K. Shook (Robin) of Hiddenite; a sister, Willie Keever; and two grandchildren, Kyler Evan Shook and Gracee Rochelle Shook.

A visitation of family and friends will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Unity Christian Church in Stony Point from 3:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. with a funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Burial will follow the service in the New Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Reverend Scott Hammer will be officiating.

