Ruth Campbell Hayes, 83, of Hiddenite, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

She was born September 15, 1935 to the late Weddie and Garnette Queen Campbell. Ruth was an assistant supervisor at Southern Devices. She was a faithful member at Linney’s Grove Baptist Church.

She was known for having a servant’s heart, being a neighbor to all and always caring and helping when she could. She loved gardening and enjoyed sharing the fruits of her labors with friends and neighbors.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Robert Wayne Hayes, Sr.; granddaughter, Tiffany Crouse; twin brother, Ralph; and brother, J.W. Campbell.

Those left to cherish her memories include her children, Patty Honeycutt and husband Eddie of Winston Salem, Kathy Crouse and husband Dennis of Bethlehem, Sandra Kale and husband Leonard of Hiddenite, Karen Brittain and husband Mark of Hiddenite, and Robert Wayne “Robbie” Hayes Jr. of Hiddenite; eight grandchildren, Angel, Cory, Natasha, Monica, Brandon, Joe, Jared and Sarah; 19 great-grandchildren, Christopher, Evan, Elizabeth, Ben, Abi, Elijah, Ali, Rhett, Hannah, Leah, Davyn, Brax, Rayna, Ryker, Bo, Josiah, Moriah, Elam, and Caroline, who is expected soon; special sisters-in-law, Roena Millsaps of Taylorsville, and Pauline Campbell of Troutman; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Alexander Funeral Service from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Linney’s Grove Baptist Church at 4:00 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Eddie Honeycutt, Rev. Cory Honeycutt, and Rev. Gary Lawrence. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Shady Grove Cemetery Fund c/o Roena Millsaps, 1774 Hwy. 90 E., Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.